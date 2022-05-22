Kerala

Self-defence programme for women held

Members of a special task force giving a demonstration on self-defence at the Government Vocational Higher Secondary School, Kumily, on Saturday.

The Integrated Child Development Scheme’s (ICDS) psycho-social council organised a self-defence programme for women and girls at the Government Vocational Higher Secondary School (GVHSS) at Kumily in Idukki on Saturday.

The programme was aimed at equipping women with self-defence practices. The classes and demonstration were held by a three-member women team of special task force. The women were provided practice sessions on self-defence and how to defend themselves when physically attacked.

Kumily grama panchayat president Santhi Shajimon and ICDS additional psycho-social councillor Neenu V. Kurien led the programme.


