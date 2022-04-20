Selection trials for admission to sports schools

Try-outs to be held at SDV School ground in Alappuzha on Thursday

Sports Kerala will conduct selection trials for students from Classes VI to XI for entry into prominent sports schools in the State.

The trials for admissions to GV Raja Sports School, Thiruvananthapuram, Kannur Sports School, and Thrissur Sports Division will be held at the SDV School ground in Alappuzha on Thursday.

Athletics, boxing, judo, cricket, taekwondo, volleyball, basketball, hockey and wrestling are the events for trials. Interested students should reach the venue by 8 a.m with their birth certificate, Aadhaar card and two photographs.

Admission to Classes VI and VII is through general tests, and admissions to vacant seats in Classes IX and X are limited to State-level medal winners. Proficiency in games and general tests will be the basis for admission to Classes VIII and XI. Selected students will get the opportunity to train under renowned instructors using modern facilities.

Sports Kerala is an initiative to develop, promote and lead the sports and cultural activities in the State by the Directorate of Sports and Youth Affairs (DSYA) under the State government.