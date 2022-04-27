Selection trials for admission to sports schools on April 30

KANNUR

Sports Kerala is arranging selection trials for students of Classes 6th to 11th for entry to prominent sports schools in the State.

The trials for admission to Classes from 6- 10 in GV Raja Sports School, Thiruvananthapuram, Kannur Sports School, and Thrissur Sports Division will be held at Police Parade Ground on April 30, said a press release.

Athletics, boxing, judo, cricket, taekwondo, volleyball, basketball, hockey, and wrestling are the events for trials. Interested students should reach the venue by 8 a.m. with their birth certificate, Aadhaar card, and two photographs.

Admission to Classes 6 and 7 is through general tests, and admissions to vacant seats in Classes 9 and 10 is limited to State level medal winners. Proficiency in games and general tests will be the basis for admission to Classes 8 and 11. Students will have the opportunity to train under renowned coaches using the most modern facilities.

Sports Kerala is an initiative to develop, promote and lead the sports and cultural activities of the state by the Directorate of Sports and Youth Affairs under the Government of Kerala.