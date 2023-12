December 10, 2023 09:54 pm | Updated 09:54 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Gabriel Simon Thattil, head of the department of Commerce at the University of Kerala, has been selected as the vice president of the Indian Accounting Association at the 45th All India Accounting Conference. The conference was hosted by the university at the Karyavattom campus on Saturday and Sunday.

