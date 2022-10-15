Select parks, open spaces to be renovated in Kochi

Work to include readying play area and gym equipment, and constructing toilet blocks and feeding spaces

A few of the innumerable open spaces in the city that are crying for upkeep will be renovated in the coming months, with Cochin Smart Mission Limited (CSML) evaluating tenders to award work.

They include eight parks in the city that were identified by the Greater Cochin Development Authority (GCDA). They will be renovated using CSML funds. The Kochi Chapter of the Indian Institute of Architects (IIA) had, in addition, volunteered to help renovate Changampuzha Park, a vibrant cultural-cum-recreation space at Edappally that was in need of urgent upkeep. CSML is expected to provide ₹3.40 crore for the park’s renovation.

The renovation work will include readying of play area and gym equipment, and construction of toilet blocks and feeding spaces. Efforts are on to ensure that they will be maintained well, official sources said.

Streets4People Challenge

Kochi had won an award earlier this year for being a frontrunner in the Streets4People Challenge at a healthy streets capacity building workshop in Bengaluru for initiatives led by CSML to create inclusive and multi-functional streets. It is another matter that much of the footpaths that were renovated as part of the smart corridor project were either encroached upon by vendors or used illegally for parking cars and other vehicles.

Sources in the GCDA said architects for the renovation project would be shortlisted in a week. “They [architects] will renovate spaces after taking feedback from local residents and other stakeholders. Efforts are also on to renovate the premises of Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium in order to convert it into a world-class happening place. Architects have been invited to submit proposals in this regard,” they added.

The parks, grounds, and open spaces that will be renovated include Parade Ground, Ro-Ro Jetty, open space on Church Road and River Road in Fort Kochi, Subhash Park, Rajendra Maidan, Marine Drive (southern side), High Court Junction, Vanchi Square, and the Vyttila-Chilavannoor corridor.

In the meantime, Arafat Nazar, an office-bearer of Mattancherry Water Metro Action Council hoped CSML and civic agencies would renovate the children’s park and other open spaces in Mattancherry, since the ill-maintained and weed-infested spots had over the years become a haven for miscreants and encroachers.