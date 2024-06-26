Seizure of counterfeit currency: police on lookout for suspected racket

The police are on the lookout for a racket of counterfeit currency distributors in north Kerala following the arrest of four persons, including a woman, who were allegedly involved in the distribution of counterfeit currencies worth ₹7,000.

The probe is progressing on the basis of statements from the arrested persons who reportedly revealed details of a few more individuals allegedly associated with the activity.

According to the police, the fake currency notes in the denomination of ₹500 were recovered from a money transfer firm at Narikkuni where the four had handed them over to be credited into the account of a non-resident Keralite. The total amount handed over to the money transfer firm was ₹15,000 of which currencies worth ₹7,000 were found to be fake.

The incident came to light last Saturday when the owner of the firm filed a complaint with the Koduvally police. The suspects — Kadatharmmel Murshid, Husna Mannarkkad, Mohammed Shafeeque, and Mohammed Iyas — were nabbed on Tuesday.

Police sources said the investigation was progressing under the direct supervision of Kannur Range Deputy Inspector General of Police Thomson Jose. District Police Chief (Kozhikode Rural) Arvind Sukumar and Deputy Superintendent of Police P. Vinod Kumar have also been given key roles in the probe.

A police officer associated with the probe said efforts were on to recover the secretly circulated fake currencies from their anonymous source. Scientific examination of the seized fake notes would be completed soon, they said.