March 14, 2023 06:37 pm | Updated 06:37 pm IST - Kannur

As many as five seized vehicles were gutted in the Valapattanam police station compound in Kannur in the early hours of Tuesday.

A car, jeep, and a two-wheeler were completely destroyed in the blaze, while two others got partially burnt.

The police suspect it to be a case of arson and have launched an investigation.

The fire was extinguished around 4 a.m. by Fire and Rescue Services personnel who arrived from Taliparampa.