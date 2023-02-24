Seismograph, accelerographs being installed at Mullaperiyar

February 24, 2023 09:25 pm | Updated 09:25 pm IST - IDUKKI

The installation of seismograph and accelerographs is under way at the Mullaperiyar dam.

According to officials, two high-sensitivity accelerographs and one broadband seismograph are being installed in the Mullaperiyar dam. While an accelerograph will be fixed on top of the dam the other will be fixed on the gallery. The seismograph will be fixed near the police station.

Sources said Kerala had been demanding that a seismograph be installed at Mullaperiyar. The Supreme Court had directed that these equipment be installed at the dam on a plea by Ernakulam resident Joe Joseph, following which the Tamil Nadu Water Resources department bought the equipment at ₹99.95 crore from the National Geographic Research Institute (NGRI), Hyderabad, which is installing them.

Officials said the seismograph would measure tremors, if any, and the accelerograph the vibrations on the dam structures due to the tremors. The installation work would be completed within a week.

The NGRI would get the real-time readings of the equipment at the Hyderabad office, said the officials.