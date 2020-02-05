Seer calls upon people to pursue their duty diligently

Success in life depends on man’s ability to understand his duty in its real sense and pursuing it diligently, Swami Sat Swaroopananda, president of the Margadarshaka Mandal, has said.

The seer was inaugurating the Theerthapada Sameeksha held as part of the 108th annual Hindu meet on the sandbed of the Pampa river at Cherukolpuzha near Kozhencherry on Wednesday.

He said a society that ridiculed and mocked each other would only create hurdles on its path ahead. The Swami said the Hindu culture was firm-rooted and for that reason itself it could never be destroyed.

Swami Sakti Santhananda, Sree Ramadasa Mission national general secretary, presided over the meet.

M.M. Unnikrishnan, University of Kerala Senate member, delivered the keynote address on Vedanta philosophy and H. Harikrishan of Ayroor Vidyadhiraja Gurukulam delivered a speech on the ‘dharma’ philosophy preached by Chattampi Swami on the occasion. Sreenath Karayat of Kozhikode-based Bharatiya Dharma Prachara Sabha conducted a religious discourse.

Obeisance to Pampa

The HMM also organised a Pampa Aarati, paying obeisance to the Pampa river at Cherukolpuzha, on Tuesday evening. Priests from Varanasi also took part in the ritual and believers floated oil lamps in the river.

Pandalam Palace managing committee president P.G. Sasikumara Varma will be inaugurating an Ayyappa devotees’ meet on Thursday. N. Velayudhan Nair, Akhila Bharatha Ayyappa Seva Sanghom general secretary, will speak on the importance of the 41-day ‘vrithom’ and G. Amritaraj, historian, will talk on ‘Ayyappa, Dharma Sastha and Manikantan – historical perspective’.