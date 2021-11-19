Seer calls on Amritanandamayi

As part of a campaign for Soundarya Lahari Upasana

As part of a campaign for Soundarya Lahari Upasana, Shankara Bharathi Swamy, head of the Yedathore Sri Yoganandeshwara Saraswathi Matt, called on spiritual leader Mata Amritanandamayi at her ashram here on Wednesday.

The visit was followed by a discourse on ‘Gurubhakti’ and ‘Sadhana’. Shankara Bharathi Swamy is a disciple of Shankaracharya Bharathi Tirtha Mahaswamiji of Sringeri Sharada Peetha. “I have been hearing a lot about Amma’s ashram and finally I was able to visit the place as part of the campaign for Soundarya Lahari Upasana. Amma and ashram have been very supportive towards our endeavours and I could share our plan with her,” he said.

The seer was accompanied by Haribrahmendrananda Tirtha Maharaj from Uttarkashi, Krishnatmananda Saraswati Swamiji from the Dayananda Ashram in Palakkad and Ajay Kumar of the Saundarya Lahari Upasana Mandali, among others.