Seeking votes with blessings on wedding day

Local body poll candidate ties nuptial knot

Stepping out of the wedding stage in full bridal finery, Lavanya stopped off at a group of guests who had come to attend her marriage. “Please vote for me,” she requested, to collective replies in the affirmative and congratulatory messages.

The inconvenient schedule of electioneering was not about to stop Lavanya, who contests the upcoming local body polls from ward 15 of the Maravanthuruth panchayat, near Vaikom, from entering into a wedlock with her fiancé on Monday. A native of Kulasekharamangalam, near Vaikom, she had been engaged to Sarath of Chemmanakari much before the local body polls were announced.

Even while deciding on the candidature of Lavanya, both families decided stick to the date. But in view of the election and COVID-19-induced restrictions, the event was organised as a low-key affair at the Ayyankali cultural centre, Chemmanakari.

The bride also chose the occasion to seek votes from her well wishers who attended the marriage. Interestingly, two of her rival candidates, Majitha Lalji of UDF and P.K. Binu of NDA, too came to extend their wishes to the newly married.

A former activist of All India Students Federation (AISF), Lavanya also worked at a private hospital for a short period after completing her BCA degree. This is the first electoral fight for Lavanya, who has been fielded by the CPI.