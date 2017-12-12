Seekers of freedom face many problems: Sanoo

Poet-writer Chandrasekhar Kambar was presented with the first C.J. Thomas memorial award at the C.J. Thomas birth centenary function here on Tuesday. Delivering the C.J. Thomas memorial talk at the function, organised by the Kerala Sahitya Akademi and the M.K. Sanoo Foundation, writer and orator M.K. Sanoo said those who seek freedom would face lots of problems.

“Seekers of freedom will march forward though they sometimes have to fight their own earlier policies. People like Gandhi had re-written his own principles. They become immortal due to their willingness and courage to change themselves.”

Questioned everything

C.J. Thomas believed that disobedience was the best value of life, Prof. Sanoo said. He proved that the ability to question would sharpen one’s thinking power. While trying to tell the truth, he challenged his own ideas. There was a child in CJ, who always questioned everything while holding the truth tightly, he said. Prof. Sanoo presented the award to Mr. Kambar. Speaking after receiving the award, the Jnanpith winner said English education had negatively affected regional theatre activities in the country. The folk theatre lost its vibrancy due to the western system of education, he said.

Akademi president Vaishakhan inaugurated function. Kerala Sangeetha Nataka Akademi secretary N. Radhakrishnan Nair presided.

Mr. Kambar released the book Essays of CJ.