Seek Centre’s intervention in stray dog issue, SHRC directs State

March 14, 2023 12:09 am | Updated 12:09 am IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Kerala State Human Rights Commission has directed the State government to seek the Centre’s intervention in amending the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960, and the Animal Birth Control (Dogs) Rules, 2001, in light of the increasing number of deaths due to stray dog attacks and rabies.

Commission chairman Antony Dominic issued the order to the Additional Chief Secretary of the Local Self-Government Department. The order also stated that vaccination alone could not address the stray dog menace.