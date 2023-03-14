HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Lit for Life

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Seek Centre’s intervention in stray dog issue, SHRC directs State

March 14, 2023 12:09 am | Updated 12:09 am IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala State Human Rights Commission has directed the State government to seek the Centre’s intervention in amending the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960, and the Animal Birth Control (Dogs) Rules, 2001, in light of the increasing number of deaths due to stray dog attacks and rabies.

Commission chairman Antony Dominic issued the order to the Additional Chief Secretary of the Local Self-Government Department. The order also stated that vaccination alone could not address the stray dog menace.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.