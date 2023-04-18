Seeds of Hope eco-restoration campaign launched

April 18, 2023 06:55 pm | Updated 06:56 pm IST - KOLLAM

With Amritanandamayi as the Chair of the G20’s Engagement Group for civil society, the Sustainable and Resilient Communities’ working group has launched Seeds of Hope – a campaign with the goal of dispersing 1 million seed balls in fragile ecosystems worldwide.

As part of efforts to encourage people around the world to contribute in whatever way possible to environmental restoration, volunteers are set to gather in Math centres across the country and in Asia, Europe, South America, North America, Australia, and Africa to create the seed balls.

Made by rolling soil and seeds that are often mixed with clay and other organic materials to bind them, the balls are then thrown or scattered in local areas where vegetation is declining. Since they rely on natural rainfall or watering to germinate and grow into mature plants, no further gardening is required.

So far, volunteers have taken part in intensive seed ball making workshops at the Amrita University campus and the Ashram at Amritapuri. They have made balls that contain seeds for neem trees and eventually, a total of 1 lakh balls will be distributed across the country.

“Alignment with nature is the lasting and closest bond for the human body and life. Without the elemental forces of earth, fire, water, air and space, humankind and other creatures will cease to exist. Our essential consciousness is the totality of all these forces. As long as we do not acknowledge this eternal unity between humankind and these natural forces, peace, happiness, and harmony will remain a dream,” said Amritanandamayi.