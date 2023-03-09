ADVERTISEMENT

‘See Ashtamudi’ tourist boat service in Kollam to be launched on Friday

March 09, 2023 06:34 pm | Updated 07:04 pm IST - KOLLAM

A double-decker boat equipped with modern facilities and with IRS certification will be used for the service

The Hindu Bureau

A double-decker boat that will be used for the ‘See Ashtamudi’ service. | Photo Credit: HANDOUT

The Kerala State Water Transport department (SWTD) is set to launch ‘See Ashtamudi,’ a tourist boat service to cruise through the scenic Ashtamudi lake, on Friday.

A double-decker boat equipped with all modern facilities and with IRS certification as part of the initiative can accommodate 90 persons. The seating capacity of the lower deck is 60, while it is 30 for the upper deck. Seats can be reserved in advance. The ticket rates are ₹500 and ₹400 for the upper and lower decks respectively. For reservations, contact 9400050390.

The project is part of efforts to expand safe and low-cost boat services so that more tourists can enjoy the beauty of the Ashtamudi backwaters and visit the mangroves of Sambranikodi.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The service starts at 11.30 a.m. from the Kollam jetty and reach Sambranikodi, a major tourist spot in the district, via Ashtamudi, Perigalam and Pezhumthuruthu. The passengers can spend around one hour on the island, and food prepared by Kudumbashree workers will be served on the boat. The boat will return to Kollam around 4.30 p.m. after covering various parts of the Ashtamudi lake.

The department had successfully conducted a trial run of the service and the ‘See Ashtamudi’ service will be operating services daily.

Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal will inaugurate the boat and Transport Minister Antony Raju will preside over the function. N.K. Premachandran, MP, and M. Mukesh, MLA, will be the chief guests on the occasion. Mayor Prasanna Ernst, District Collector Afsana Parveen, Subcollector Mukund Thakur, ward councillor Honey Benjamin, Water Transport director Shaji V. Nair and traffic superintendent Sujith will attend the event.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US