‘See Ashtamudi’ tourist boat service in Kollam to be launched on Friday

March 09, 2023 06:34 pm | Updated 07:04 pm IST - KOLLAM

The Kerala State Water Transport department (SWTD) is set to launch ‘See Ashtamudi,’ a tourist boat service to cruise through the scenic Ashtamudi lake, on Friday.

A double-decker boat equipped with all modern facilities and with IRS certification as part of the initiative can accommodate 90 persons. The seating capacity of the lower deck is 60, while it is 30 for the upper deck. Seats can be reserved in advance. The ticket rates are ₹500 and ₹400 for the upper and lower decks respectively. For reservations, contact 9400050390.

The project is part of efforts to expand safe and low-cost boat services so that more tourists can enjoy the beauty of the Ashtamudi backwaters and visit the mangroves of Sambranikodi.

The service starts at 11.30 a.m. from the Kollam jetty and reach Sambranikodi, a major tourist spot in the district, via Ashtamudi, Perigalam and Pezhumthuruthu. The passengers can spend around one hour on the island, and food prepared by Kudumbashree workers will be served on the boat. The boat will return to Kollam around 4.30 p.m. after covering various parts of the Ashtamudi lake.

The department had successfully conducted a trial run of the service and the ‘See Ashtamudi’ service will be operating services daily.

Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal will inaugurate the boat and Transport Minister Antony Raju will preside over the function. N.K. Premachandran, MP, and M. Mukesh, MLA, will be the chief guests on the occasion. Mayor Prasanna Ernst, District Collector Afsana Parveen, Subcollector Mukund Thakur, ward councillor Honey Benjamin, Water Transport director Shaji V. Nair and traffic superintendent Sujith will attend the event.