‘See Ashtamudi’ tourist boat service a hit among visitors  

May 25, 2023 07:32 pm | Updated 07:32 pm IST - KOLLAM ‘

‘See Ashtamudi’, the tourist boat service started by the Kerala State Water Transport Department (SWTD), has become a hit among visitors with a steady uptick in bookings. The service has generated a revenue of over ₹20 lakh since its launch in March and continues to attract a large number of passengers during weekends.

The seating capacity of the double-decker boat equipped with all modern facilities and IRS certification is 90 and often passengers have to book their tickets at least four to five days in advance.

“We operated in full capacity most of the days and the average number of passengers has been 80 even on lean days. It’s a safe and budget-friendly option for visitors and we are getting a lot of group and family reservations. The timing is also very convenient, starting from Kollam at 11.30 a.m. and coming back by 4.45 p.m. Also, people prefer the service since it’s operated by the government,” said an official.

The low-cost boat service was introduced as part of the efforts to promote Ashtamudi as an important tourism destination in the State. The service offers a cruise through the scenic creeks of Ashtamudi that includes major spots such as Munroe Thuruthu and Sambarnikodi. “Since Sambranikodi has become extremely popular these days, we have included a one-hour halt on the island on our way back. The ticket rates for upper and lower decks are ₹500 and ₹400 respectively,” he says. Kudumbashree is in charge of preparing the food for passengers that includes meals and snacks.

The department expects the project to be a steady income generator as it is a service that offers a comprehensive package to cover Ashtamudi. “The service was launched during the summer holidays and the initial response had been really great. Though we thought there would be a dip as the vacation ends, we are getting consistent reservations and enquiries. At present, we have bookings for many days in June and we feel this will continue round the year,” he adds.