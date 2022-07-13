Security worker held for assaulting tribal student in Kerala
Boy beaten for making sound on desk
A security person was arrested on Wednesday in connection with an assault on a tribal student at the pre-matric hostel at Vettilappara in Thrissur.
Madhu Kuttichirappally was arrested for earlier assaulting Vinod, a Class X student from the Adichilthotty tribal colony, with a bamboo stick.
Madhu allegedly beat Vinod for making a sound on the desk while studying. The student was beaten on his chest and back. He has been admitted to the taluk hospital. The Athirappilly police recorded the statement of the student.
