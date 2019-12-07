Kerala

Security to Kemal Pasha withdrawn

The police on Saturday ‘abruptly withdrew’ the security provided to retired High Court judge B. Kemal Pasha, who has been vocal against the CPI(M)-led LDF government’s ‘failure’ in handling various cases, sources said here on Saturday.

Mr. Pasha said four armed police guards deputed for his personal security had been withdrawn by the government.

He said, “The decision was taken at the Home Secretary level on Friday. The police personnel left me ending their service today (Saturday).”

The police were not available for their comment.

