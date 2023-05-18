Security to be strengthened on Calicut varsity campus

May 18, 2023 09:01 pm | Updated 09:01 pm IST - Kozhikode

Security steps will be strengthened on the Calicut University campus in the wake of the thefts reported in recent days from the staff quarters.

A release said on Thursday that a decision to this effect was taken at a meeting of the authorities chaired by Vice-Chancellor M.K. Jayaraj. Complaints would be lodged with the police and security patrolling would be intensified. Security cameras would be installed on main roads and junctions. Functioning of street lights would be ensured. Residential groups would be formed in staff quarters and wild vegetation would be cleared, the release added.