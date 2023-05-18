HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Security to be strengthened on Calicut varsity campus

May 18, 2023 09:01 pm | Updated 09:01 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

Security steps will be strengthened on the Calicut University campus in the wake of the thefts reported in recent days from the staff quarters.

A release said on Thursday that a decision to this effect was taken at a meeting of the authorities chaired by Vice-Chancellor M.K. Jayaraj. Complaints would be lodged with the police and security patrolling would be intensified. Security cameras would be installed on main roads and junctions. Functioning of street lights would be ensured. Residential groups would be formed in staff quarters and wild vegetation would be cleared, the release added.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.