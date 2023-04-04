Security to be enhanced at railway stations: RPF IG Eswara Rao

April 04, 2023 06:31 pm | Updated 06:31 pm IST - KANNUR

Inspector General of Railway Protection Force-cum-Principal Chief Security Commissioner of Southern Railway, G.M. Eswara Rao, said that security will be enhanced at railway stations in the wake of an arsonist setting fire to the coach of Alleppey-Kannur Express train that resulted in the death of three persons and several others suffering burns..

Mr. Rao reached Kannur railway station at 9.30 a.m. on Tuesday and inspected the D1 and D2 coaches of the train.

Speaking to mediapersons, he termed the incident unfortunate. He said this was the first time that the officials have come across such an incident and they are reviewing the situation to plug security gaps.

He said that CCTV system will be made more robust and luggage scanner will be set up at various places.

As part of security arrangements, priority will be given to installation of CCTVs in railway stations and compartments. Twelve railway stations have CCTVs. Smaller stations will also be brought under CCTV surveillance. CCTVs will be installed in A class station immediately, he added.

The IG said that shortage of staff during daytime in Palakkad Division is a challenge and this will be overcome with the help of technology. “There are about 200 trains in Palakkad division. It is practically impossible to secure everything and escort the trains. Thus, technology will enhance safety on platforms and trains.”

He added that he would fully cooperate with the State government’s investigation into the incident and provide all necessary assistance and cooperation.

RPF Palakkad Division SP A.P. Anilkumar, Assistant Security Commissioner M. Chenchaiah, Inspector Benoy Antony, Malabar Railway Passengers Coordination Committee Chairman Rasheed Kawwai and other officials were also present.