Security tightened for Republic Day fete

Around 200 police personnel will be deployed within and outside the stadium

Tight security arrangements will be in place for the Republic Day celebrations that will be held at the Central Stadium on January 26.

According to the City Police Commissioner, Inspector General Balram Kumar Upadhyay, the venue has been divided into four zones, each helmed by an Assistant Commissioner, for effective security coordination. Each zone will be further divided into two sectors each led by two Inspectors each. Around 200 police personnel will be deployed within and outside the stadium in all.

In addition, seven special striking forces will stationed at major locations in the city. Deputy Commissioner of Police Divya V. Gopinath will supervise the security arrangements. Entry to the ceremony will be restricted to 100 invited guests.