Security strengthened in city

The city came under a tight security net on Sunday with nearly 1,500 police and 700 Central Armed Police Forces personnel being deployed to various parts as part of the election arrangements. One thousand special police officers, comprising ex-servicemen and retired officials, have also been deployed to assist the security forces.

Fifty group patrol and an equal number of law and order patrol teams have also been keeping constant vigil over the 1,403 polling booths in the city. Among these, there are 206 sensitive, 10 critical and 81 vulnerable booths in various parts. The Central forces will be deployed to vulnerable booths. Additional police deployments will be in place at sensitive booths.