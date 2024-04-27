ADVERTISEMENT

Security stepped up for strongrooms in Ernakulam

April 27, 2024 07:57 pm | Updated 07:57 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Security personnel standing guard outside the strongroom at St. Joseph’s School, Thrikkakara, on Saturday where electronic voting machines and VVPAT machines used in the Lok Sabha elections have been stored. | Photo Credit: THULASI KAKKAT

The authorities have made elaborate security arrangements to guard the electronic voting machines used in Ernakulam and Chalakudy Lok Sabha constituencies at strongrooms set up at the Cochin University of Science and Technology (Cusat) and Union Christian College, Aluva, respectively.

On the Cusat campus, strongrooms have been set up at seminar complex, software block at the School of Engineering, laboratory block, and the nearby St. Joseph’s English Medium Higher Secondary School.

A multi-layered security arrangement is in place at both the centres, which are also the counting centres for the respective constituencies. The process of shifting EVMs from the constituencies was stretched beyond Friday midnight. The strongrooms will be guarded round-the-clock by Central and State police personnel.

The entire premises will also be under CCTV camera surveillance. The cameras will focus on the seal of the strongroom.

Senior police officers will visit the counting centres to supervise security arrangements. There will be a daily monitoring mechanism in place as part of the security arrangements. The local police will be on patrol duty outside the counting centres. Flying squads and static surveillance teams will also be on rounds.

