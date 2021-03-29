Security stepped up at booths affected by Left extremism

The police have beefed up security measures in booths affected by Left Wing Extremism (LWE) in Wayanad district in view of the forthcoming Assembly polls.

District Police Chief Aravind Sukumar told The Hindu on Monday that 175 booths of the total 948 booths in the district had been identified as sensitive ones. Of these, 124 booths had been identified those affected by LWE and three-level security measures would be set up those places, Mr. Sukumar said.

Route marches had been conducted in major towns and special patrolling would be carried out in LWE-affected areas. Web casting facilities would be set up in all sensitive booths and CCTV cameras would be installed in those booths where web casting facility was not possible owing to network issues, he said.

Apart from the State police personnel available for election security, 13 companies, with each company comprising 90 armed personnel, of Central forces had reached the district and they would be deployed in strategic points, he said.

Police checking would be intensified in the three inter-district and eight inter-State border points. While organising poll propaganda, political parties should adhere to the COVID-19 protocol, he said.