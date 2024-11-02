Security staff to be appointed at Nadapuram hospital

The hospital management committee (HMC) of the Nadapuram Taluk Hospital, which is under the Tuneri block panchayat in Kozhikode district, has decided to appoint four security staff from among those selected in a rank list prepared after conducting an interview for the post recently.

The appointment of the security staff, who are hired on a temporary basis, at the hospital had snowballed into a controversy recently after the authorities claimed that the Left Democratic Front-run block panchayat functionaries were interfering in the process. It was alleged that the hospital superintendent was not allowed to appoint ex-servicemen from the rank list. They also claimed that the panchayat authorities were insisting on appointing one former security staff, who was not an ex-serviceman. The doctors pointed out that according to a government order issued in 2021, only ex-servicemen should be appointed in government hospitals as security staff.

There had been protests by the doctors and other hospital staff in recent days after the above-mentioned ex-staff reportedly forcibly entered the security room, which was opposed by the nursing officer on duty. Thereafter, the block panchayat president and another member of the HMC reportedly threatened the staff. The Kerala Government Medical Officers’ Association warned of disrupting their services from November 10 too. There has been only one security staff at the hospital since October 14 instead of the required four. However, during the HMC meeting held on Saturday (November 2), it was decided to appoint four security staff in phases. The hospital superintendent was asked to find out if two of the ex-security staff could be accommodated in some other temporary posts.