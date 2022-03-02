Security staff appointed at mental health centre (briefly1)

Kozhikode

Four security personnel have been appointed at the Government Mental Health Centre, Kuthiravattam, Minister for Ports Ahammed Devarkovil has said.

Directions had been issued to fill the vacancies of other posts, he said at a review meeting here on Wednesday. The meeting was held in the wake of recent instances of inmates attempting to escape from the centre and the death of another inmate.

The Kerala High Court had directed the authorities to appoint more security staff there. The meeting also discussed steps to improve the infrastructure at the hospital.