Qatar World Cup 2022Morocco vs Spain, round of 16: LIVE Streaming info, predicted lineups, when, where to watch

Security officer’s gun goes off at Cliff House, Kerala Chief Minister’s official residence

The incident occurs when the officer was cleaning his weapon

December 06, 2022 08:54 pm | Updated 08:54 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The service pistol of a police officer who was posted for security duty at the Chief Minister’s official residence Cliff House in the capital accidentally went off on Tuesday. The incident occurred when the officer was cleaning his weapon.

Official sources confirmed that there were no casualties. The incident occurred in the security cabin near the main gate of the premises around 9.15 a.m. While Mr. Vijayan had left for the Legislative Assembly around 8.50 a.m., his family members were in the residence at the time. An inquiry has been ordered into the incident.

