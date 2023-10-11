Security of Idukki dam to be strengthened

October 11, 2023 08:20 pm | Updated 08:20 pm IST - IDUKKI

The Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) dam safety and hydel tourism wings have started steps to augment security arrangements in the Idukki and Cheruthoni dams.

After a major security breach was detected in the Idukki dam, a meeting was called by Idukki District Collector Sheeba George on September 16 who directed the KSEB dam safety and hydel tourism wings and the police to make security arrangements in the dam before allowing tourists into the dam.

As per an official note, “There are ways to enter the Idukki and Cheruthoni dams other than the main gate and outsiders can enter the dams without security inspection. The police and dam safety wing should ensure that outsiders do not enter the dam through such routes.”

“The protection wall of the high-security area of the dam is in a damaged condition. The dam safety wing should take immediate steps to reconstruct the wall,” it said.

“The KSEB dam safety wing has already fixed 42 closed-circuit television (CCTV) surveillance cameras on the premises of the dam. But the present CCTV cameras are not capable of monitoring the entire dam premises. To ensure proper monitoring, more CCTV cameras should be installed. Dam safety and police officers should be appointed in the control room to monitor the visuals,” it said.

“To tighten security on the dam premises, the dam safety wing should consider the possibility of constructing more guard posts and ensuring police security. The hydel tourism wing should limit the number of visitors to the Idukki dam. A register should be kept to ensure the identity proof and address of the visitors. Visitors are not allowed to the Vaishali cave due to security issues,” it said.

“The dam safety wing should consider the possibility of constructing a watch tower near the dam to monitor the overall security view of the Idukki and Cheruthoni dams. Officials should take steps to install new metal detectors at the entry point of the Idukki dam and appoint female police personnel for the inspection of female visitors,” said the notice.

“The pass only allows entry from Vellappara and return on the same route. Visitors’ entry should be allowed only through online booking and buggy cars. Sign boards in different languages should be set up on the dam premises,” it said.

Idukki District Police Chief V.U. Kuriakose said that the recommendations had already been forwarded to the KSEB authorities and a State-level order was awaited. “Visitors will be allowed to the dam only after completing the arrangements,” said Mr. Kuriakose.

A senior dam safety official said that the KSEB dam safety wing had already started initiatives to implement the arrangements in the dam. “We will implement the directives of the district administration one by one,” said the official.

Kerala Hydel Tourism Centre (KHTC) director Narendra Nath Veluri said that the hydel tourism wing was ready to implement the district administration’s directives in the dam.

Tourist entry to Idukki Dam has been suspended since September 5 after a major security breach was identified.

