Security of government hospitals in Ernakulam to be enhanced, says Minister

October 12, 2023 11:13 pm | Updated 11:13 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau
Health Minister Veena George visiting the Angamaly Taluk Hospital on Thursday.

Health Minister Veena George visiting the Angamaly Taluk Hospital on Thursday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Health Minister Veena George who toured government hospitals in Ernakulam over the last three days gave direction to complete infrastructure development and installation of CCTV cameras, public address system, and security measures in a time-bound manner.  

Ms. George told a meeting of legislators and officials at the collectorate that trained personnel would be deployed for hospital security. Cameras and public address systems should be set up at designated areas at all hospitals. Measures should be stepped up to elevate hospitals in the district to e-hospitals.

Vacancies would be filled, and development work would be undertaken based on a detailed report on her visit. While a post-mortem facility would be readied at the taluk hospital in Karuvelippady, dialysis centres would be launched at Palluruthy and Njarakkal taluk hospitals very soon.

Work on the dialysis centre and casualty at the taluk hospital at Kothamangalam would be completed soon. The Minister reviewed the progress of work in setting up a septage treatment plant at the General Hospital in Muvatupuzha.

Apart from the building constructed at the taluk hospital in Thripunithura using ₹10 crore from NABARD, allocation for development works would be done from MLA funds.

