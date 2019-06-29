Security lapse behind Attakulangara prison break

A preliminary enquiry that was conducted into the prison break by two inmates of the Attakulangara Women’s Prison has strengthened the possibility of flaws in the security system.

It is also suspected that the excessive freedom that was given to the inmates enabled Shilpa and Sandhya, who were apprehended from Palode late Thursday, to free from the prison.

The Prisons and Correctional Services Department is set to evaluate its security parameters in the aftermath of the incident, the first-of-its-kind to be reported from a women’s prison in the State.

According to sources, the duo, who were jailed in connection with theft and cheating cases, used to be assigned various responsibilities including discarding food wastes near the compound wall of the prison premises. They scaled the wall by climbing a tree nearby to escape. The inmates are suspected to have staged the escape after careful planning, suggesting that they spent ample time together, during which they remained outside the vigil of jail wardens. The ongoing enquiry is expected to fix responsibility of the lapses on prison officials.

Following their escape, Shilpa and Sandhya, who hailed from Pangode and Varkala respectively, first went to the SAT Hospital where they allegedly stole a purse. They later travelled to Kollam and various parts of Thiruvananthapuram. They were reported to have been seen by an autorickshaw driver in Paravur in Kollam on Thursday afternoon. Later, the duo purportedly stole a scooter from a rental outlet in Parippally. They were finally apprehended by around 10.30 p.m. when they were headed for Shilpa’s house in Pangode.

Speaking to media persons, Director General of Prisons and Correctional Services Rishi Raj Singh said the police would investigate whether the duo had received assistance from outside or within the prison. He said stringent action would be taken on the basis of the findings.

Hinting at the possibility of a massive overhaul of security features, he added that body scanners and jammers would be installed in the three Central Prisons at the earliest. Security systems would be upgraded in the jails across the State, he added.