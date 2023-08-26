Security intensified in city for Onam

August 26, 2023 08:49 pm | Updated 08:49 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Thiruvananthapuram is set to come under a thick security blanket as the capital city is set to slip into merriment for the Onam festivities.

As many as 1,500 police officers will be deployed at various parts of the city for crowd control and crime prevention. Drones, surveillance cameras, and shadow teams will also be operationalised to prevent eve-teasing, illegal parking, and thefts.

According to District Police Chief (Thiruvananthapuram City) C.H. Nagaraju, the security scheme involving nine zones, 22 divisions, and 71 sectors will be supervised by Deputy Commissioner (Law and Order, Traffic) Nidhinraj P. and Deputy Commissioner (Administration) Biji George T. will be on the job round-the-clock for a week.

The security measures will be coordinated by 11 Assistant Commissioners, 25 Circle Inspectors, and 107 Sub-Inspectors and Assistant Sub-Inspectors. Nearly 200 women police officers will also be deployed for crime prevention.

A special control room has been operationalised at Kanakakkunnu Palace, the main venue of the festivities. In addition to the existing CCTV cameras in the region, another 107 cameras have been specially installed to intensify surveillance. Special security will be in places at the major venues such as Kanakakkunnu Palace, Central Stadium, and Poojappura ground.

Mr. Nagaraju issued caution against endangering pedestrian and motorists’ safety by driving under the influence of alcohol and at excessive speeds. Adequate deployment of traffic police personnel will be made under the supervision of Assistant Commissioners of the Traffic North and the South sub-divisions for traffic control and vehicle inspection.

He also urged families who planned to leave the city for trips to inform the police by using the ‘locked house’ option on the Pol-App application. This will enable the police to bring the house under surveillance and prevent break-ins.

Parking areas

Parking will be permitted only in the following areas: Kerala University office compound, University College ground, Sanskrit College ground, Vazhuthacaud Government College for Women ground, Poojappura LBS College ground, Kerala Water Authority compound, Government College of Music ground, LMS ground, St. Joseph’s School ground, Fort High School ground, Salvation Army ground, Pettah Boys and Girls Higher Secondary School ground, Chala Government Boys and Girls Higher Secondary School ground, Peroorkada Government Girls Higher Secondary School, Jimmy George Indoor stadium, Attakulangara Central School, SMV School ground, Arts College ground, St. Shanthal School and St. Antony’s School in Kuravankonam, and Government Engineering College, Barton Hill.