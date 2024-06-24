Security guard dies after falling into open drain in Thalassery

A 63-year-old security guard, identified as Ranjith Kumar, died on Monday morning after falling into an open drain near a bus stop on Manjodi Kannichira New Road in Thalassery. Kumar, a resident of Kodiyeri, was discovered by passers-by who alerted the authorities.

Initial reports suggested that Kumar might have accidentally slipped into the uncovered drain, which lacked protective slabs. A team of police and Fire and Rescue Services personnel pulled out Kumar from the drain and rushed him to hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

The incident has sparked allegations of negligence on the part of the municipal authorities. Residents have repeatedly complained about the absence of protective slabs over drains from Manchodi to Illath.

The matter was discussed in recent council meetings, with the BJP councillors accusing the municipal authorities of ignoring public safety.

