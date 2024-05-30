Security guard allegedly assaulted over parking dispute at Thalassery in Kannur

A security guard sustained a broken leg after he was allegedly assaulted by a motorist following a dispute over parking in front of a hospital here on May 28 (Tuesday) evening.

Naufal, 32, a resident of Kadavathur Mundhoth, was charged under a non-bailable section by the Thalassery police.

Pradeep Kumar, 47, a security guard at the hospital, alleged that the young man, infuriated by his request to move the car, assaulted him. Despite people rushing to the scene, Naufal allegedly continued the assault, kicking Pradeep Kumar and breaking his leg.

The security guard, now undergoing treatment at the hospital, said the attack was unprovoked.

