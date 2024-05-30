GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Security guard allegedly assaulted over parking dispute at Thalassery in Kannur

Published - May 30, 2024 12:05 am IST - KANNUR

The Hindu Bureau

A security guard sustained a broken leg after he was allegedly assaulted by a motorist following a dispute over parking in front of a hospital here on May 28 (Tuesday) evening.

Naufal, 32, a resident of Kadavathur Mundhoth, was charged under a non-bailable section by the Thalassery police.

Pradeep Kumar, 47, a security guard at the hospital, alleged that the young man, infuriated by his request to move the car, assaulted him. Despite people rushing to the scene, Naufal allegedly continued the assault, kicking Pradeep Kumar and breaking his leg.

The security guard, now undergoing treatment at the hospital, said the attack was unprovoked.

Related Topics

Kannur / crime / crime, law and justice

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.