Security breach at Idukki dam: tourist entry only in buggy cars soon

September 25, 2023 08:37 pm | Updated 08:39 pm IST - IDUKKI

After the security breach at Idukki dam, the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) hydel tourism wing has decided to allow tourist entry only in buggy cars. According to Kerala Hydel Tourism Centre (KHTC) director Narendra Nath Veluri, the wing will purchase more buggy cars to ensure the smooth visit of tourists to the Idukki dam.

“ The Hydel tourism centre at Idukki dam will switch to green energy. The KTHC plans to purchase 14-seater buggy cars and the vehicles will be charged through solar energy. The tender process for the buggy cars will be completed soon. In future, tourists will not be allowed to walk above the dam and the buggy cars will stop at the three selected points to visit the dam, “ said Mr. Velluri.

“The present ticket counter near Cheruthoni dam will be shifted to Vellappara Guest House. Tourist entry to Idukki Dam was stopped on September 5 after the security breach. We hope the hydel tourism centre will be opened for visitors within 20 days,” said Mr Velluri.

According to officials, the Idukki and Cheruthoni dams are one of the major tourist attractions in the district.

”A large number of tourists keep on arriving. We plan to operate the centre throughout the year after completing the security and other arrangements” said a hydel tourism department official.

According to officials, in future, any goods, including water, will not be allowed on the premises of the dam. The decision was taken after a youth allegedly poured liquid into the shutter ropes of Cheruthoni dam on July 22.

A Palakkad resident youth entered the dam site on a visitor’s ticket issued by the KSEB hydel tourism wing on July 22. Last week, Idukki district police Chief V. U. Kuriakose deputed a special team led by the Idukki DySP Jilson Mathew to probe the incident.