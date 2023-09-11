Security breach at Idukki dam: steps on to issue lookout circular

September 11, 2023 09:02 pm | Updated 09:02 pm IST - IDUKKI

The police team investigating the security breach at the Idukki dam will issue a lookout circular against the accused.

According to Idukki District Police Chief V.U. Kuriakose, steps are under way to issue the circular.

“The police team is actively probing the security breach. We need to question the youth to understand his motive,” said Mr. Kuriakose.

Case registered

The Idukki police registered a case on September 6 and started probe based on a complaint filed by the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) dam safety wing.

The incident occurred around 3.15 p.m. on July 22. The police found that an Ottappalam resident had entered the dam site on a visitor’s ticket issued by the KSEB hydel tourism wing. The accused allegedly placed locks on the earthing strips of eight high-mast lights on the Cheruthoni and Idukki dams and poured some liquid on the wire rope of the dam shutters. He left the country on July 27 for a Gulf nation.

The matter came to light on September 4 after the KSEB dam safety officials discovered the presence of locks on the base of the high-mast lights. Eleven locks have been retrieved.

According to sources, the probe agencies found that the issue came to light only after the KSEB officials reported the incident. The police deputed for dam security failed to identify the security breach. “It has been revealed that the Idukki Station House Officer (SHO) who has been deputed to coordinate the security arrangements for the dam did not visit the dam for four months,” said a source.

High-security area

“The Idukki dam is considered a high-security area. The Cochin airport, Naval Base, Cochin Shipyard and other important locations are situated downstream the dam,” said the source.