Security beefed up following attack on Forest dept. office in Wayanad

September 30, 2023 08:54 am | Updated 08:54 am IST - KANNUR

Following the alleged attack by a six-member armed group on the Forest department office at Kambamala, Wayanad, on Thursday security in areas near the Kannur-Wayanad border has been stepped up.

The police have booked C.P. Moideen, Soman, Santhosh, Vimalkumar, and Manoj alias Ashique under the Unlawful Activities Prevention (UAPA) Act.

The group was reportedly associated with Maoist activities and had been known to visit tribal and residential areas near forest fringes including Kelkam, Kottiyoor, Kanichar, Kolayad, and Ayyankunnu in Kannur over the past few months.

ADVERTISEMENT

Senior police officers have cited concerns about Maoist groups attempting to expand their influence in the Aralam tribal settlement area.

Meanwhile, combing operations are under way with the support of the special operational group.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.