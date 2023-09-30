Security beefed up following attack on Forest dept. office in Wayanad

September 30, 2023 08:54 am | Updated 08:54 am IST - KANNUR

Following the alleged attack by a six-member armed group on the Forest department office at Kambamala, Wayanad, on Thursday security in areas near the Kannur-Wayanad border has been stepped up.

The police have booked C.P. Moideen, Soman, Santhosh, Vimalkumar, and Manoj alias Ashique under the Unlawful Activities Prevention (UAPA) Act.

The group was reportedly associated with Maoist activities and had been known to visit tribal and residential areas near forest fringes including Kelkam, Kottiyoor, Kanichar, Kolayad, and Ayyankunnu in Kannur over the past few months.

Senior police officers have cited concerns about Maoist groups attempting to expand their influence in the Aralam tribal settlement area.

Meanwhile, combing operations are under way with the support of the special operational group.