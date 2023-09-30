HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Security beefed up following attack on Forest dept. office in Wayanad

September 30, 2023 08:54 am | Updated 08:54 am IST - KANNUR

The Hindu Bureau

Following the alleged attack by a six-member armed group on the Forest department office at Kambamala, Wayanad, on Thursday security in areas near the Kannur-Wayanad border has been stepped up.

The police have booked C.P. Moideen, Soman, Santhosh, Vimalkumar, and Manoj alias Ashique under the Unlawful Activities Prevention (UAPA) Act.

The group was reportedly associated with Maoist activities and had been known to visit tribal and residential areas near forest fringes including Kelkam, Kottiyoor, Kanichar, Kolayad, and Ayyankunnu in Kannur over the past few months.

Senior police officers have cited concerns about Maoist groups attempting to expand their influence in the Aralam tribal settlement area.

Meanwhile, combing operations are under way with the support of the special operational group.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.