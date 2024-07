The Ernakulam Rural police are fully geared up to ensure foolproof security for the Karkida Vavubali, District Police Chief (Ernakulam Rural) Vaibhav Saxena has said.

He was addressing a meeting at the rural police headquarters in Aluva. Comprehensive arrangements have been made to avert traffic logjams. The need for coordination among various departments and the preparations needed were discussed. Aluva municipal chairperson M.O. John and officials of various departments attended.