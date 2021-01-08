Security and functional audit of IFMS

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

08 January 2021 15:12 IST

The security and financial audit of the Integrated Financial Management System (IFMS), one of the prestigious projects undertaken by the Finance and the Treasury Departments, is to be completed.

The project has been designed in line with the Modernization of Treasury Systems, one of the Mission Mode Projects (MMPs) of the Government of India.

Advertising

Advertising

Addressing the 22nd session of the 14th Kerala Assembly on Friday, the Governor Arif Mohammed Khan said the treasury modernisation programme with respect to additional facilities in treasury offices will be completed. Social audit will also be under taken by the department.

Insurance

The insurance department will be revamped to comprehensively address the insurance needs of Government departments and all public sector units and Government related organisations, he said.

The target for next year is to double the general insurance and substantially improve the life insurance.