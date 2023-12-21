Secularists in Congress should oppose Sudhakaran’s move: Govindan

December 21, 2023 01:28 am | Updated 01:28 am IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Democratic Kerala should come forward to thwart the conspiracy of Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president K. Sudhakaran to destroy the secular fabric of Kerala, Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] State secretary M.V. Govindan has said. The KPCC president’s open support for the alleged move by Governor Arif Mohammed Khan to nominate the Sangh Parivar supporters to the university Senate underscores his links with the saffron party, he said.

“Even as both fronts in Kerala have been taking on Sangh Parivar for long, Mr. Sudhakaran has devised plans to bring the Congress to the camp of the BJP in the State. The secularists in the Congress should come out strongly against this,” said Mr. Govindan. The KPCC president had already held talks with the BJP and had given enough hints about his ideas in the past, he said.

Mr. Sudhakaran had even claimed that Jawaharlal Nehru, who took a strong stand against the Sangh Parivar, was its friend. The audacious move by the KPCC chief to lead the peace-loving people in the State to the camp of the BJP was an insult to Kerala, said Mr. Govindan.