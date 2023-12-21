GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Secularists in Congress should oppose Sudhakaran’s move: Govindan

KPCC president’s support for the alleged move by the Governor to nominate Sangh Parivar supporters to the university Senate underscores his links with the saffron party, says CPI(M) State secretary

December 21, 2023 01:28 am | Updated 01:28 am IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau
K. Sudhakaran

K. Sudhakaran | Photo Credit: K Ragesh

Democratic Kerala should come forward to thwart the conspiracy of Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president K. Sudhakaran to destroy the secular fabric of Kerala, Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] State secretary M.V. Govindan has said. The KPCC president’s open support for the alleged move by Governor Arif Mohammed Khan to nominate the Sangh Parivar supporters to the university Senate underscores his links with the saffron party, he said.

“Even as both fronts in Kerala have been taking on Sangh Parivar for long, Mr. Sudhakaran has devised plans to bring the Congress to the camp of the BJP in the State. The secularists in the Congress should come out strongly against this,” said Mr. Govindan. The KPCC president had already held talks with the BJP and had given enough hints about his ideas in the past, he said. 

Mr. Sudhakaran had even claimed that Jawaharlal Nehru, who took a strong stand against the Sangh Parivar, was its friend. The audacious move by the KPCC chief to lead the peace-loving people in the State to the camp of the BJP was an insult to Kerala, said Mr. Govindan.

Related Topics

Kerala

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.