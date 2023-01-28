ADVERTISEMENT

Secularism must be protected: Kanthapuram

January 28, 2023 08:54 pm | Updated 08:54 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

Sunni leader Kanthapuram A.P. Aboobacker Musliyar has said that Sunni ideals are against extremism and that secularism should be protected for the peace and progress of our country.

He was speaking after inaugurating the Sunni Students Federation (SSF) State conference at Swapna Nagari in Kozhikode on Saturday. The Musliyar pointed out that terrorism and extremism would not solve anything. Instead of such subversive activities, the students should strive for an educational revolution in the country. SSF State president K.Y. Nizamuddin Fazili was present.

