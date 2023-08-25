HamberMenu
Secularism existed before 1947: R. Balasankar

He was speaking after inaugurating the Dr. B.S. Harisankar memorial lecture organised by the Bharatheeya Vichara Kendram on the first death anniversary of the former vice-president of the Kendram on Thursday.

August 25, 2023 08:47 am | Updated 08:48 am IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

Narratives that claim that India was born after 1947 and secularism came about in the period after Independence are a deliberate attempt to twist the nation’s history, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and former editor of Organiser R. Balasankar has said.

Information in the Puranas was being used as primary source for historical study. This would give mythology huge importance in future, Mr. Balasankar said.

Attacks on temples when India was under foreign invasion were not only to plunder their wealth. Lots of temples that were not wealthy were also destroyed as part of religious animosity, he said. Bharatheeya Vichara Kendram director R. Sanjayan presided.

