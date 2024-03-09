Secular values of the Left should triumph: A. Vijayaraghavan 

March 09, 2024 10:04 pm | Updated 10:04 pm IST - Thrissur

When dangerous religious fascism is trying to destabilise Indian democracy, the hands of the Left parties should be strengthened to protect the country’s secular values, senior Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] leader A. Vijayaraghavan has said.

Addressing the Left Democratic Front (LDF) election convention of the Thrissur Lok Sabha constituency for V.S. Sunil Kumar here on Saturday, he said the Congress has lost the power to oppose the destructive communal policies of the RSS-Sang Parivar parties.

“There is a continuous migration of workers and leaders from the Congress to the BJP. The UDF MPs from Kerala couldn’t raise their voice in Parliament for the interest of the state in the last five years. Left parties should have a strong presence in the Indian Parliament,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Communist Party of India (CPI) district secretary K.K. Valsaraj presided over. LDF candidate V.S. Sunil Kumar and others addressed the meeting.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.