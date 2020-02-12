‘Secular forces should unite against BJP’

Communist Party of India (Marxist) Polit Bureau member Prakash Karat has said that secular forces in States should unite against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). There was no point in talking about a national alliance unless this happened, he said here on Wednesday.
“If secular parties in each State are coming together to fight, it will be our priority,” he said.
Mr. Karat said people of Delhi rejected the communal campaign of the BJP and voted back the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) to power because of its work in the past five years.
He added that the CPI(M) contested the Delhi election to make its presence felt. “So it was decided that the party will fight in two or three seats and support the AAP in other seats,” he said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.