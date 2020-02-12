Kerala

‘Secular forces should unite against BJP’

more-in

Communist Party of India (Marxist) Polit Bureau member Prakash Karat has said that secular forces in States should unite against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). There was no point in talking about a national alliance unless this happened, he said here on Wednesday.

“If secular parties in each State are coming together to fight, it will be our priority,” he said.

Mr. Karat said people of Delhi rejected the communal campaign of the BJP and voted back the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) to power because of its work in the past five years.

He added that the CPI(M) contested the Delhi election to make its presence felt. “So it was decided that the party will fight in two or three seats and support the AAP in other seats,” he said.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Kerala
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 12, 2020 10:47:30 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/secular-forces-should-unite-against-bjp/article30803834.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY