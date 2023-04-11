ADVERTISEMENT

Section for differently abled readers at State Central Library

April 11, 2023 10:19 pm | Updated 10:19 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Minister for Social Justice R. Bindu will also open Summer School today

The Hindu Bureau

A section for differently abled readers will be opened at the State Central Library, Palayam, here on Wednesday.

Differently abled readers had been demanding for a long time that the State Central Library, popularly known as public library, arrange facilities for them to come to the library and pick up books. Lack of space and the old library buildings prevented this from being implemented. However, a section for the differently abled will be opened in the Malayalam novel section in the new heritage building of the library. The Braille section there is now the section for the differently abled. A ramp has been constructed to facilitate wheelchair movement.

The wheelchair can also be manoeuvred between shelves so that books can be browsed easily and picked up.

Facilities have also been arranged for the differently abled to look up online catalogs to select books in other sections. These books will be brought to the differently abled section by an employee deployed by the library for the convenience of the readers.

Tactile tiles have been arranged so that visually challenged readers can reach this section without the help of anyone.

Minister for Social Justice R. Bindu will inaugurate the differently abled section as well as the Summer School of the library at 11 a.m.

Minister for Transport Antony Raju will inaugurate the book drop outbox facility at the library. On days when the library is closed, books can returned by readers using the drop outbox.

Only books without fine can be returned using this box. Once books are dropped in this box, a return slip will be generated. When readers come to the library next, they will get the book ticket concerned. This facility will be of immense use to those living in far-off places.

The library will also conduct a course for members who are homemakers in basics of computer. The free programme will familiarise them with email. Internet, writing software, and social media. The programme is in line with the United Nations’ theme this year – increasing women’s participation in digital technology.

