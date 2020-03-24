Section 144 in Alappuzha district as part of lockdown

The Alappuzha district administration has clamped Section 144 on the district as part of the State-wide lockdown announced by the State government to check the spread of COVID-19. As per the order issued by District Collector M. Anjana, Section 144 prohibits the gathering of more than four people at one place at one time.

People should not assemble or venture out unless for unavoidable reasons. They should maintain a safe social distance.

Emergency services

Autorickshaw and taxis could only be used for emergency services. Private vehicles could be allowed only for buying essential commodities, medicines and medical emergencies.

Private vehicles should not have more than one person other than the driver. Pillion riders are not allowed on motorcycles. Government employees should carry their identity cards at the time of travelling. Those found violating the restrictions would be slapped with charges under IPC Section 269, 188 and so on.

Those people who had travelled from abroad after March 10 should immediately inform the police and district administration. People failing to do so would invite legal action, officials said.

Meanwhile, there was mixed response on the first day of the lockdown in the district on Tuesday.

Officials said that there were several violations and people were yet to get used to social distancing recommended as part of the lockdown.

Shops opened in violation of restrictions were closed by the police. This forced the authorities to further tightening measures. The restrictions will remain till March 31.