Section 144 imposed in 10 panchayats in capital

TPR crosses 25%, curbs in place till it drops below 20%

Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (Cr.PC) has been clamped by the District Collector in 10 panchayats in the capital district to contain COVID-19. The test positivity rate (TPR) had crossed 25% in these local bodies in the past four days.

The relevant restrictions will be in force in Aruvikkara, Amboori, Karode, Perumkadavila, Kattakada, Andoorkonam, Kollayil, Uzhamalackal, Kunnathukal, and Aryankode panchayats till the TPR drops under 20%, District Collector Navjot Khosa said.

Attendees in all public gatherings, including places of worship, have been limited to five. Total number of attendees in marriages and other gatherings has been restricted to 25 in these local bodies.

Information of all events shall be entered in the ‘event register’ service on COVID-19 Jagratha portal. The list will have to be shared with Sub-Collectors, and Station House Officer of the local police station. Permission must be mandatorily obtained for gatherings.

All commercial establishments, except shops dealing in essential goods and services like groceries, fruits and vegetables, medicines, and fuel stations, will function only till 7.30 p.m. All employment and livelihood activities can be undertaken following COVID-19 protocol.

Hotels will be allowed in-house dining till 7.30 p.m. and can provide takeaway/parcels till 9 p.m. All shops and commercial establishments must operate in strict adherence to COVID-19 protocol. Any violations shall lead to immediate closing down of shops for two days or more depending on the severity of the violation, Ms. Khosa has said.